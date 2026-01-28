Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Technology newsletter icon
From Semafor Technology
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

European Space Agency uses AI to identify NASA’s Hubble telescope anomalies

Jan 28, 2026, 1:48pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Astrophysical Anomalies from Hubble’s Archive.
NASA, ESA, David O’Ryan (ESA), Pablo Gómez (ESA), Mahdi Zamani (ESA/Hubble)

European astronomers are using AI to help explain mysterious images across NASA’s catalog of Hubble Space Telescope data, spanning 35 years. The team at the European Space Agency developed a neural network called AnomalyMatch, which analyzes patterns in images and detects unusual objects, according to NASA. They applied the tool across 100 million image cutouts, identifying 1,300 rare phenomena pictured — 800 of which had never been previously documented. The process took less than three days, significantly shorter than having humans do the same work.

Among these phenomena are discoveries around previously unknown and merging galaxies, including some that are jellyfish-shaped and several that researchers can’t fit into existing classifications. “It’s an example of the kinds of new and unusual finds that can be made by AI-assisted data processing, even from well-known datasets,” NASA wrote about the previously unknown galaxies.

NASA has faced budgetary pressure in recent years, with tight pursestrings meaning programs are getting clawed back or put on ice. The most recent funding agreement effectively killed one major project: NASA’s yearslong efforts to bring samples from Mars back to Earth. Tools like AnomalyMatch help NASA shepherd breakthroughs without having to spend significant financial or human resources.

Rachyl Jones
AD