Europe ramps up weapon production

Europe is building weapons and ammunition at its fastest pace in decades as it aims to manage its defense independently of the US.

German defense giant Rheinmetall has been building a slew of new factories since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and will soon make more 155mm artillery shells than the entire US defense industry.

Italy’s Leonardo has increased its headcount by nearly half. Europe spent $560 billion on defense last year, twice what it spent a decade ago, and by 2035 its spending will be equivalent to 80% of the Pentagon’s.

Although the continent still relies on the US for satellite support, advanced fighters, and long-range drones, The Wall Street Journal reported, the pivot toward defense self-reliance is well under way.