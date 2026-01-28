Events Email Briefings
China approves first batch of Nvidia H200 chip imports

Jan 28, 2026, 5:30pm EST
People take pictures with humanoid robots displayed at the Nvidia booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China
Florence Lo/Reuters

China began allowing purchases of Nvidia’s powerful H200 chips for the first time, pointing to a nascent US-China rapprochement ahead of a planned visit by President Donald Trump in April.

The first Nvidia approvals went to three of China’s tech giants — ByteDance, Alibaba, and Tencent — Reuters reported, after the US greenlit their exports last month.

It was previously unclear whether China would allow the sales given its push for high-tech self-sufficiency.

But the approval suggests the “extreme hunger for high-quality computing power” from China’s tech scene is taking priority, a Taiwan-based expert said.

J.D. Capelouto
