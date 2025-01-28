White House pauses all federal grants as Trump orders flurry of activity

The White House ordered a temporary halt to all federal grant programs, loans and other forms of financial assistance Monday under a far-reaching review of agency activities, causing widespread alarm and confusion.

A memo issued by the Office of Management and Budget instructs agencies to complete a “comprehensive analysis” of their activities by Feb. 10 and identify any that may be implicated under President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

“Financial assistance should be dedicated to advancing Administration priorities... The use of Federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve,” it reads.

Diane Yentel, President and CEO of the National Council of Nonprofits, described the move as a “potential fire-alarm” for nonprofit organizations in the US.

“From pausing research on cures for childhood cancer to halting food assistance, safety from domestic violence, and closing suicide hotlines, the impact of even a short pause in funding could be devastating and cost lives,” she said in a statement shared with Semafor.

It comes as President Trump pushed forward with a series of other pronouncements Monday, including banning DEI initiatives in the military and instructing officials to formulate a policy on transgender servicepeople.