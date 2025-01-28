Trump says Microsoft in talks to buy TikTok

Microsoft is considering buying Chinese social media giant TikTok, US President Donald Trump suggested Monday, as a fresh deadline approaches for parent company ByteDance to divest the app or face a ban.

When asked by reporters whether Microsoft was preparing a bid for TikTok, Trump responded: “I would say yes,” while adding that there was “great interest” from several companies. He also said he hoped to see a “bidding war” over the sale of the app. Microsoft declined to comment on Trump’s remarks when contacted by Semafor.

The US Supreme Court has upheld a law passed last year that would force TikTok to sell its operations in the country, over fears that the Chinese government may use the app for mass government surveillance of US citizens, though there is no evidence of this use.

However, Trump last week signed an executive order to pause the ban for 75 days and said he was involved in discussions over potential buyers for the app.

ByteDance approached Microsoft as a possible acquirer in 2020, which the US tech giant’s chief executive described as “the strangest thing.”

Other possible purchasers include billionaire Frank McCourt, Shark Tank celebrity investor Kevin O’Leary, and YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, the BBC reported.