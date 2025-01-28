Serbian PM resigns after months of protests

Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević resigned on Tuesday following intense pressure from anti-government protesters over a deadly roof collapse.

The incident at a train station killed 15 people in Serbia’s second-largest city in November and sparked widespread outcry as many blamed government corruption for the incident, Euronews reported.

On Monday, tens of thousands of protesters began a 24-hour blockade of a main traffic intersection in Belgrade, leading the country’s President Aleksandar Vučić to announce plans for “an urgent and extensive reconstruction of the government.”

Despite this, Vučević, a key ally of the populist president, announced his resignation, making him the highest-ranking official to quit since protests began. Vučević was also the mayor of Novi Sad, the city where the deadly incident took place, from 2012 to 2022, Euronews wrote.

Vučević’s resignation is likely to trigger early parliamentary elections, France24 reported, which the government will decide on in the next 30 days.