Senators to vote on sanctioning ICC over arrest warrants for Israeli officials

Senators negotiated into the night over a bill to sanction the International Criminal Court for issuing arrest warrants for top Israeli officials, ahead of a critical vote to advance the legislation today.

“We’re trying to get agreement on language to address the businesses that are doing business with the ICC and the member states, so that they’re not automatically sanctioned,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., on Monday evening.

Shaheen is negotiating with Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and said “some” Republicans are open to that. Republicans will need at least seven Democrats to break the initial filibuster on debating the bill today.

“We should have a strong bipartisan vote for it, and therefore it should be amended,” Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., told Semafor.

If Democrats advance the bill now but negotiations falter, they will still have another chance to block it later.