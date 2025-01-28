OpenAI unveils ChatGPT for US government agencies

OpenAI unveiled a new version of its popular chatbot designed specifically for the US government.

“ChatGPT Gov” touts heightened cybersecurity protections so federal employees can feed it sensitive information, according to OpenAI.

The release marks a deepening of ties between OpenAI and the new administration.

CEO Sam Altman attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration and last week joined other tech moguls at the White House to pledge $500 billion in AI infrastructure investment.

Another OpenAI executive doubled down on the message that it’s important “that the US wins in AI… We want to stay ahead” after the release of Chinese startup DeepSeek’s latest chatbot, which Trump said was a “wake-up call” for US tech.