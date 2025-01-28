Guatemala receives first plane of US deportees following Trump crackdown

The US deported 64 Guatemalan migrants on a military aircraft Monday, the first such flight to the country since President Donald Trump’s crackdown on undocumented migration began.

Trump has vowed to impose tariffs of up to 25% on Latin American countries that fail to stem migration flows. Regional leaders will hold an emergency summit Thursday to coordinate their response to the threat from Washington.

Meanwhile, migrants in the US fear being deported to countries they haven’t lived in for decades, if at all, and where some of them may be at risk from powerful crime groups.

“There is a lot of alarm among the Latin American embassies in Washington,” a diplomat in Washington told the Financial Times. “We seem to have gone back to 1897 and the era of President [William] McKinley.”