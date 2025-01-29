Florida men (and women) ascend in Trump’s Republican Party

MIAMI — House Republicans convened here this week for a retreat that adds an exclamation point to an undeniable fact: Florida is the center of gravity in their party.

President Donald Trump shifted his home base here from New York back in 2019, and a GOP that’s reshaped in his image is now replete with ambitious politicians from his adopted state who could try to claim the MAGA mantle in future races. There’s Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz — and Rep. Byron Donalds, who’s eyeing a gubernatorial run next year that would further elevate his profile in the party.

The winner of that race might even stand a chance of succeeding Trump as the GOP’s future presidential nominee.

“Anybody who wins the Florida governor’s race, it puts them on a national stage,” said Rep. Carlos Giménez, R-Fla. “And if they do a good job, he or she does a good job, they’re all potential candidates for 2028 because, you know? I think a lot of the country is looking to Florida and what we’re doing here.”

Donalds, 46, isn’t publicly confirming his interest in succeeding the term-limited DeSantis. But he tamped down any suggestion that he could become a national party leader, or that the Florida governor’s race would shape the direction of the post-Trump Republican Party.

“I don’t think it’s about the future of MAGA,” he told Semafor. “It’s more about, you have to be aligned with MAGA and what MAGA is doing.”

Vice President JD Vance, an Ohioan, would of course enter the 2028 GOP primary as an instant frontrunner. But DeSantis, Rubio, Donalds and other Florida men still in their 40s and 50s stand to remain major figures in the party for multiple election cycles to come, if they can successfully leverage their roles under Trump into a bigger profile outside the Sunshine State.

If he runs for governor, Donalds also has the potential to capitalize on some of Trump’s incremental gains with Black voters in the 2024 election. While his decades-old charges for marijuana possession and bribery — later dismissed and expunged — could prove a liability in the race, his past also gives him a compelling personal narrative of redemption.

After all, another gubernatorial hopeful is former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, whose bid to become Trump’s attorney general fell apart thanks to a far more recent ethics investigation.

Gaetz has since launched a conservative media career, casting doubt on whether he’d pursue political office again; some party operatives see his recent controversy clearing a path for Donalds.

Donors are currently in wait-and-see mode and expect other GOP contenders to emerge, including Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez.

“You’re going to see a great governor’s race in Florida,” said Rep. Mike Haridopolos, R-Fla. “Byron Donalds, my dear friend, I think, is looking at the race, and others. Obviously, people like JD Vance, clearly people like Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, would all be powerful presidential candidates too.”