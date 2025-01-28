Israel’s Netanyahu to meet Trump in DC on Feb. 4 as Gaza talks resume urgency

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet meet with US President Donald Trump on Feb. 4 in Washington, DC, the prime minister’s office said Tuesday. The visit will make the Israeli leader the first foreign head of state to visit Washington since Trump’s swearing-in.

The announcement comes as negotiators struggle to finalize a second phase to extend the fragile ceasefire in Gaza.

After the initial six-week pause in fighting, the second stage could see a permanent ceasefire, the return of a further 60 hostages still held in Gaza by Hamas, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave, although the exact terms remain unclear.