Can Mr. Beast break through on the Chinese internet?

The world’s biggest YouTuber is breaking into the one market Western content creators have generally avoided: China.

Jimmy Donaldson — better known worldwide by his online alias Mr. Beast — recently uploaded his first video to Bilibili, a Chinese website similar to YouTube, taking over an unofficial channel that was operated by his mainland fans. His first video became one of Bilibili’s most-watched this week, racking up nearly 7 million views as of Friday.

“We have an audience basically all over the world except China,” Donaldson said. “I thought it would be cool to start getting the content over to China.”

Known for his extravagant challenges and competitions that give away millions of dollars to fans, Donaldson could find lucrative new avenues in China, but he will likely face challenges adapting his content to Beijing’s political censorship and socialist values.