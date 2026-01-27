Events Email Briefings
US envoy in Beijing signals progress in US-China agreements

Jan 27, 2026, 5:26pm EST
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Washington’s top envoy in Beijing signaled business ties between the world’s two biggest economies are on more solid ground after their trade war truce last October.

Ambassador David Perdue reportedly told a closed-door meeting of business leaders in Hong Kong that the US and China had made progress on several agreements, including a massive Boeing sale, ahead of President Donald Trump’s expected trip to China in April. Perdue earlier told Bloomberg that the broader US-China relationship was “improving multi-dimensionally.”

Other Western nations are also pursuing closer ties with Beijing as Trump’s trade policies and unpredictable diplomacy reshape global partnerships: Finland’s premier visited China and pledged to boost economic cooperation on Tuesday, and the UK’s Keir Starmer lands in Beijing on Wednesday.

J.D. Capelouto
