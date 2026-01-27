Senate moves toward Thursday shutdown vote

Senate Republicans plan to vote on a government funding package as soon as Thursday, shrugging off Democrats’ vows to filibuster the legislation unless DHS funding is removed and amended after two fatal Minnesota shootings.

Avoiding a Jan. 31 shutdown might come down to whether the White House and Democrats agree on changes to immigration enforcement.

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., indicated there may be things the administration can do, but said the plan is to pass the House’s spending package.

“The best pathway forward is to be able to pass them all this week. If we can find appropriate things within the purview of the administration where we can make that happen, that would be my goal,” Britt said.

Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins hoped “everyone would realize that a government shutdown is extremely harmful and should be avoided at all costs.”