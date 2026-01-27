European countries sign deal for major North Sea wind project

Ten European countries, including the UK, France, and Germany agreed to build an offshore wind power grid in the North Sea, a landmark deal aimed at strengthening the continent’s energy security by reducing its dependence on fossil fuels.

The agreement, signed on Monday in Hamburg, involves developing 100 GW of offshore wind power — enough for 143 million homes — and linking the turbines to multiple countries’ electricity infrastructure. Proponents argued that the new deal could generate €1 trillion of economic activity for Europe.

The continent has in recent years drastically cut its reliance on Russian pipeline gas following Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but its main source to fill the gap, Washington, has proven unreliable, making homegrown clean power all the more necessary.