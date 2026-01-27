Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Energy newsletter icon
From Semafor Energy
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

European countries sign deal for major North Sea wind project

Jan 27, 2026, 9:55am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Wind farm in the German North Sea.
Enbridge/Handout via Reuters

Ten European countries, including the UK, France, and Germany agreed to build an offshore wind power grid in the North Sea, a landmark deal aimed at strengthening the continent’s energy security by reducing its dependence on fossil fuels.

The agreement, signed on Monday in Hamburg, involves developing 100 GW of offshore wind power — enough for 143 million homes — and linking the turbines to multiple countries’ electricity infrastructure. Proponents argued that the new deal could generate €1 trillion of economic activity for Europe.

The continent has in recent years drastically cut its reliance on Russian pipeline gas following Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but its main source to fill the gap, Washington, has proven unreliable, making homegrown clean power all the more necessary.

Natasha Bracken
AD