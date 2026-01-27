Europe EV sales overtook gas cars for the first time in December

Sales of all-electric vehicles overtook gasoline-only ones in Europe for the first time in December, boosted by an influx of low-cost Chinese models.

The shift comes despite a 38% drop in Tesla sales in 2025 as the Elon Musk-owned carmaker lost ground in the continent to China’s BYD. The EU is also planning to allow more China-made EVs into Europe.

EV sales also boomed in the US last year, but American automakers are reining in electrification plans amid the Trump administration’s rollback of EV incentives.

For Washington, the growth of EV trade elsewhere “should be taken as a serious signal of future global trends,” a CSIS analyst argued.