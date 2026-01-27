Silicon Valley divided over response to Minneapolis shootings

Hundreds of US tech workers are speaking out about the US’ deadly immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, but most of Silicon Valley’s top CEOs remain silent.

OpenAI’s Sam Altman told employees that ICE operations are “going too far,” while Anthropic’s CEO characterized the situation in Minnesota as “horror” in a post.

They couched their condemnation with praise for President Donald Trump, however, reflecting the tightrope tech chiefs are walking in responding to the unrest without drawing the White House’s ire.

More than 800 employees, including those from Google, Microsoft, and Meta, called on their bosses to condemn ICE, but many in AI would prefer staying quiet to “getting dragged into the mind-killing field that is politics,” Transformer wrote.