Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Brazil’s Lula agrees to US visit following call with Trump

Jan 27, 2026, 6:48am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Trump and Lula in 2025.
Trump and Lula in 2025. Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo/Reuters

Brazilian leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva agreed to visit Washington following a call with US President Donald Trump, a sign that bilateral tensions are easing.

Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Latin America’s biggest economy last year over what he said was the unfair treatment of former Brazilian president and ideological ally Jair Bolsonaro.

Though the row has calmed in recent months, Lula has criticized Washington’s capture of Venezuela’s leader and called on Trump to limit the focus of his Board of Peace to Gaza, citing concern it could rival the United Nations.

Meanwhile, in a call with China’s leader last week, Lula vowed to work with Beijing as Trump vies to reshape the global geopolitical order.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD