Brazil’s Lula agrees to US visit following call with Trump

Brazilian leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva agreed to visit Washington following a call with US President Donald Trump, a sign that bilateral tensions are easing.

Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Latin America’s biggest economy last year over what he said was the unfair treatment of former Brazilian president and ideological ally Jair Bolsonaro.

Though the row has calmed in recent months, Lula has criticized Washington’s capture of Venezuela’s leader and called on Trump to limit the focus of his Board of Peace to Gaza, citing concern it could rival the United Nations.

Meanwhile, in a call with China’s leader last week, Lula vowed to work with Beijing as Trump vies to reshape the global geopolitical order.