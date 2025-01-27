When corporate America called Biden, nobody picked up the phone

The Biden administration dramatically curtailed meetings with corporate executives, a retreat that helps explain CEOs’ embrace of Donald Trump and deepened a rift between Democrats and key centrist donors, according to a Semafor analysis of government data.

Former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with executives far less frequently than her predecessor, Trump appointee Steven Mnuchin, a review of public calendars shows. Excluding the final year of their respective tenures, when the pandemic saw Mnuchin in frequent touch with airline and bank CEOs, he logged three times as many meetings and official conversations with corporate executives as Yellen.

The numbers undergird a deep tension between the business community and Biden administration that — even by Democratic standards — had relatively little interest in their input. And it helps explain the reception Trump has received from CEOs trekking to Mar-a-Lago and the White House, bankrolling inauguration parades, and praising his economic agenda.

Trump understands that business “has a dynamism that can overcome mountains,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told Semafor. “He said, ‘I’ll put my money on you…on the private sector.’”

Biden called Bourla a “good friend” in 2021 and championed the Covid vaccine that made Pfizer billions of dollars and helped cement Bourla’s legacy. But the CEO is now unsparing in his criticism of the former administration.

“They were vicious to business. They were ideologically committed to hurt business,” he says. Among his list of complaints were terms in the Inflation Reduction Act that capped the prices of certain prescriptions and an “unacceptably” hostile antitrust regime.

Treasury’s public schedules are an imperfect but telling measure of an administration’s priorities. The secretary is a conduit to the private sector, whose market intelligence and investment plans can signal the direction of the economy.

In all, Mnuchin logged 808 meetings with corporate executives, averaging one every other day, his calendar shows. A typical week, in March 2018, included sit-downs with the CEOs of Apple, Boeing, Visa, Chevron, UPS, and insurer Chubb, along with Hollywood superagent Ari Emanuel. When the stock market turned volatile that December, he spent the Sunday before Christmas on the phone with the CEOs of the six biggest US banks.

Yellen averaged less than one formal interaction with corporate executives per week, 176 in total. She spoke most frequently with JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon and BlackRock’s Larry Fink, though Mnuchin still spoke to both men more frequently.