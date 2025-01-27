Undersea cable cut in Baltic Sea

Another undersea data cable was damaged in the Baltic Sea, highlighting the ongoing risks of sabotage to marine infrastructure.

The line between Latvia and Sweden was cut in Swedish waters, and Swedish authorities seized a Maltese-flagged vessel, DW reported. NATO is stepping up its protection of undersea links, after a number of incidents in recent years involving Russia- and China-linked ships.

Moscow in particular is ramping up retaliation for what it views as Western aggression in Ukraine: A former British spy chief told a parliamentary committee that Moscow is deploying tactics just below the threshold of armed conflict, and that the fundamental problem is that “they think they are at war with us, and we do not think we are at war with them.”