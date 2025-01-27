Trump administration’s early immigration moves risk bipartisan pushback

The new Trump administration has launched a nationwide immigration crackdown that saw some 1,000 people arrested in a single day on Sunday, according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement data.

ICE field officers have been given a quota of 75 arrests per day, CNN reported — significantly higher than 2024 target numbers.

The push comes after President Donald Trump signed a slew of immigration-related executive orders, including declaring a national emergency at the southern border and ending birthright citizenship.