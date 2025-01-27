Pfizer proxy fight averted as Starboard stands down, for now

Activist investor Starboard is backing down in its fight at Pfizer after seeing little chance of winning board seats or rousing enough shareholder pressure to force out its CEO.

A deadline to nominate candidates to Pfizer’s board passed over the weekend without Starboard notifying the company of its intent to do so, according to people familiar with the matter.

The decision ends an ambitious campaign that stumbled out of the gate and failed to capitalize on Pfizer’s underperforming stock price to rally investors to its side. Starboard could still push for changes from the sidelines: The activist and Bourla met earlier in January, on the sidelines of JPMorgan’s Healthcare Conference.

Pfizer shares have fallen about 6% since Starboard first surfaced in October with a roughly 0.6% position in the pharma giant.

Starboard put about $1 billion to work on its Pfizer push and tapped two Pfizer veterans, ex-CEO Ian Read and former CEO Frank D’Amelio to serve as its public face.

The campaign went off the rails almost immediately, after the company learned – via a fat-fingered email from D’Amelio to Bourla himself — that the pair was working with Starboard. The two men backed out three days later via a press release issued by Pfizer’s own bankers. Starboard’s Jeff Smith later said Pfizer had threatened to sue Read and D’Amelio.

CNBC first reported Starboard’s decision to not nominate a slate of directors.