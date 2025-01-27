Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Kyoto art museum transformed into ‘vibrant dreamworld’

Claire Cameron
Claire Cameron
Jan 27, 2025, 2:04pm EST
“Breathing of Lives”
Mika Ninagawa/Courtesy of Tomio Koyama Gallery
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Japanese artist Mika Ninagawa has transformed a Kyoto art museum into a “vibrant dreamworld,” in a new exhibition of her and her collaborators’ work.

Ninagawa Mika with EiM: Lights of the beyond, Shadows of this world combines photography, film, light, and other artwork, guiding the viewer through ten interconnected spaces designed to inspire a sense of the surreal in nature: One area is blanketed in the red and black hues of thousands of artificial spider lilies, a flower that is associated with death in Japan, the artist said.

“Each element of the exhibition… is imbued with a sense of searching — inviting us into a world where the lines blur,” The Japan Times wrote.

AD
AD