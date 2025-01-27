Frank Lloyd Wright skyscraper sold

A Frank Lloyd Wright-designed building in Oklahoma was sold after months of legal disputes.

The 1956-built tower block is the only skyscraper ever designed by the great US architect, and is a “priceless artifact of paramount importance,” according to a local judge.

The building will be sold for $1.4 million — roughly the cost of a three-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn — after a court ruled that its owners had been illegally selling off its furnishings to pay off debts.

Price Tower has been empty for months after those same owners ignored a ruling ordering them to turn the utilities back on. The tower was originally intended to be built in New York: Wright nicknamed it “the tree that escaped the crowded forest.”