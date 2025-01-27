DeepSeek’s new AI model rattles US tech stocks

A Chinese startup’s new artificial intelligence model caused major US tech stocks to slide in premarket trading Monday, rattling investors who believe it could threaten American AI dominance.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq saw futures contracts slide after China’s DeepSeek launched its latest model, which runs on far cheaper, less powerful chips than those of US rivals such as OpenAI — but performs similarly well.

Shares in chipmaker Nvidia, seen as a bellwether for AI stocks, plunged more than 11% before the markets’ open, along with steep losses for other tech firms that have invested heavily in AI, including Meta and Microsoft.

In Asia, shares of Japanese chipmakers fell on news of the launch of the new Chinese competitor to ChatGPT. And in Europe, tech stocks on the pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 4.5%, while shares of Dutch chipmaker ASML plunged by more than 8%.

The market rout also affected a broader swath of AI-adjacent companies that provide services or hardware for AI infrastructure or data centers, for example, with Siemens Energy and Schneider Electric both hit hard.

The selloff comes as Big Tech’s earning season is set to get underway this week, with quarterly results from Silicon Valley big-hitters including Apple, Meta and Microsoft.

The companies’ AI efforts are expected to be a central focus, with US President Donald Trump last week signing an executive order aimed at shoring up US dominance in the fast-evolving technology as competition with China heats up.