Chinese AI model shakes Big Tech

A Chinese artificial intelligence startup debuted a model so impressive it shook financial markets, amplified Western geopolitical fears, and raised concerns over Silicon Valley’s strategy.

The large language model by DeepSeek — founded by a Chinese hedge-fund manager and developed at a fraction of the cost of Big Tech platforms — topped iPhone download charts and was rising on Google’s app store, “stirring doubts… about the strength of America’s lead in AI,” Bloomberg wrote.

Major tech stocks, meanwhile, fell as investors reassessed giant firms’ spending plans on mammoth data centers and AI development, with one calling DeepSeek’s model a “Sputnik moment”: Meta, whose researchers are “in panic mode” over DeepSeek’s model, according to The Information, plans to spend $65 billion on AI infrastructure this year alone.