Over the course of Harris’s trial, evidence emerged that videos he shared were viewed by Anderson Lee Aldrich, the only suspect in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs in December, and by Payton Gendron, who killed 10 Black people in a racist shooting at a Buffalo-area supermarket last May.

Gendron replied to a video created by Harris with “you are not alone my friend :)” under the username Jimboboii. During Harris’s trial the court heard that he celebrated the Buffalo shooting.

Another user, this one anonymous, replied that one of the teenager's video “moved me. I was on the fence, now I am committed to my race.”

Harris may face extradition to the U.S. for his role in influencing the shootings in Colorado and New York.