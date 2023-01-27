US, Germany tell citizens to avoid places of worship in Turkey after Quran-burning protest in Sweden

The United States on Friday urged its citizens in Turkey to avoid places of worship over fears of "possible retaliatory attacks by terrorists," days after far-right protesters in Sweden led a Quran-burning protest, triggering a diplomatic row between Turkey and Sweden.

Terrorists could target "places of worship or places Westerners frequent," the U.S. security alert stated.

The German Embassy in Turkey said that according to security authorities, the risk of an attack has increased, cautioning against visits to busy public places.

And Sweden urged its citizens earlier this week to avoid large gatherings and demonstrations, saying that it expected protests outside its embassy in Ankara and consulate in Istanbul.