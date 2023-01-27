South Koreans get creative, erect tents to battle freezing temperatures

One man in his 20s bought a tent to place over his floor bed to help cut energy costs after finding his gas bill had nearly doubled from the previous year, reported The Korea Times.

A mother of two, identified by her surname Choi, employed the same tactic for her elementary-aged children.

“I don't think it’s that bad of a choice, or that I should feel sad about my circumstances,” the mother told the newspaper. “I’m glad my kids love them. They say they feel like they are on a camping trip.”

South Koreans are taking many different measures to reduce heating costs, including sealing up drafty windows with plastic, and lowering the temperature of their hot water. Temperatures in the capital Seoul fell to about -13 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Fahrenheit) this morning.