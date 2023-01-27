China warned 7,000 websites for potentially encouraging toxic stan culture

China warned nearly 7,000 websites and digital platforms for potentially violating its national laws on online celebrity fandoms last year, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The Cyberspace Administration of China — the government agency responsible for internet censorship — also fined and suspended hundreds of websites under “Operation Qinglang” — a campaign to control toxic stan culture prevalent in the country.

Here’s a breakdown of the agency’s actions against websites obtained by Xinhua:

A total of 8,608 websites interviewed for potential violations

6,767 websites were issued a warning

512 of these were also fined

621 were suspended and subsequently updated

420 programs removed from app stores