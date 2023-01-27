Associated Press apologizes for viral tweet that claimed saying 'the French' is offensive

In a Thursday tweet shared over 18,000 times, the Associated Press advised people to avoid using "the" labels, like "the poor," "the disabled," or, oui, "the French," calling it "dehumanizing."

@APStylebook/Twitter

But after social media users gleefully mocked the suggestion that "the French" was an offensive term, the Associated Press deleted its tweet and apologized.

"The use of 'the French' in this tweet by @AP was inappropriate and has caused unintended offense," the news agency tweeted Friday morning.

The AP Stylebook later suggested that using "French people, French citizens, etc., is good." However, it reiterated that using "the" for any people "can sound dehumanizing and imply a monolith rather than diverse individuals."