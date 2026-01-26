Zimbabwe’s white farmers push for Trump support over land compensation

White farmers in Zimbabwe are turning to the Trump administration for support in their campaign for $3.5 billion in compensation over land seized by the state during the 2000s.

They have hired a US lobbying firm with ties to the US president to make their case, reported Bloomberg, trying to capitalize on the White House allegation that white people in southern Africa are being discriminated against by Black-majority governments.

“They are lobbying on our behalf to see if we can get Trump to agree to something,” a Zimbabwe farmer involved in the campaign told Bloomberg.

Trump’s repeated claims of a “genocide” against white people in South Africa have been widely debunked. Thousands of white farmers in Zimbabwe had their land violently seized in the 2000s under a controversial land reform program intended to redress colonial-era land grabs.