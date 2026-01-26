White House says it will review Minnesota killing by immigration agents

US President Donald Trump said the White House was “reviewing everything” after a second protester was killed by federal agents in Minneapolis, but blamed “Democrat ensued chaos” for the violence.

Alex Pretti was shot repeatedly on Saturday, apparently after having been disarmed. Federal officials defended officers’ actions but Trump refused to say whether the agents acted appropriately, The Wall Street Journal reported. He did, however, say immigration enforcement “at some point… will leave” the city.

The operation to deport illegal migrants has lasted almost two months and involves 3,000 agents, CBS reported. Hundreds of local businesses closed Friday and thousands of people protested the ongoing crackdown in the wake of the fatal shooting of another demonstrator this month.