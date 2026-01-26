US lobbying over AI data centers intensifies ahead of midterms

Nvidia is investing $2 billion in cloud computing provider CoreWeave to boost the buildout of data centers, which are set to become a central political focus in the US this year.

Some of the country’s largest data center operators plan to boost spending in an attempt to lobby lawmakers and affected communities to back the projects, which have faced heavy resistance over accusations that they drive up energy prices and use too much water.

At least 25 projects were canceled last year following local opposition, Heatmap News reported. Another two dozen were blocked or delayed just this month, according to research firm MacroEdge.

A populist backlash to data centers could play out in this year’s midterm elections across partisan lines, analysts say.