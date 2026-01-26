Trump softens tone on Minneapolis shooting

US President Donald Trump on Monday sent his border czar to oversee immigration enforcement in Minneapolis and softened his tone on the ongoing crackdown, after federal agents killed a second US citizen there.

In a sign of Trump’s efforts to quell bipartisan backlash to Saturday’s shooting of Alex Pretti, the president spoke with Minnesota’s Democratic governor and said they are “on a similar wavelength.”

State officials, meanwhile, urged a US judge to block the deployment of thousands of federal agents.

The reckoning has spurred some Republicans to worry the Trump administration is losing control of the narrative around immigration, squandering one of its strongest issues.

Some Border Patrol agents are reportedly set to leave Minnesota this week.