Trump shifts course — somewhat — in Minnesota after shooting

President Donald Trump is doing something in Minnesota that he’s generally avoided in his second term: shifting course on a contentious issue in the face of criticism.

As US citizen Alex Pretti’s killing by federal agents rattles Republicans and emboldens Democrats to object to the Department of Homeland Security’s budget, Trump is shaking up immigration enforcement in the state and talking more about working with local officials.

Trump has sent White House border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota, saying that Homan will “report directly to” him. One senior White House official said that Homan would do more than manage ICE operations in Minnesota — that he’ll be working as a mediator of sorts between the administration and state and local officials.

“The president definitely does not want to continue seeing unrest in Minneapolis. He does not want to continue seeing Border Patrol agents and ICE agents being totally targeted … Of course, the shooting was terrible and tragic, and the president does not like to see that,” the official told Semafor, adding that Trump “trusts Tom and is sending him up there to … find a way to cooperate so that we can pull back.”

Homan will also be taking the lead with Customs and Border Patrol in Minnesota, with Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino expected to depart the state imminently alongside some agents. Bovino had taken a central role in immigration enforcement operations that have sparked nationwide protests amid the shootings of Pretti and fellow US citizen Renee Good.

It’s not clear, however, whether Trump’s rare, if indirect, acknowledgment of problems with his aggressive border enforcement will result in successful deescalation.

A DHS official told Semafor that some Border Patrol agents will remain in Minnesota, and there’s no sign of the independent investigation into Pretti’s killing that even some Republicans are calling for. The White House’s message remains focused on supporting immigration enforcement.

Yet Trump is undoubtedly more measured after Pretti was shot, with video at the scene indicating that he never brandished the gun he was lawfully carrying at the agents who appeared to disarm him before killing him. The president has also made overtures to top Minnesota officials, and he has pointedly not echoed some of his advisers who described Pretti as a “domestic terrorist” following the incident.

In addition, the White House official said, the president still feels that he doesn’t need to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota — a threat he had made earlier this month but backed off of in the last week and a half.

“Obviously the Insurrection Act remains an option on the table for the president, but he is no more closer to pulling that trigger today than he was a week ago before the incident,” the official said.

Trump maintained that he and Walz, who rarely speak and traded barbs for weeks over immigration operations in the state, “actually seemed to be on a similar wavelength.” Walz also spoke with chief of staff Susie Wiles over the weekend, the official told Semafor.