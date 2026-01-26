The diplomacy behind embassy art

Besides negotiating trade deals and peace plans, diplomats have another tricky task: choosing artwork.

It’s a decision that can cause micro cultural wars within the halls of power, arts writer Christian House wrote for the Financial Times. Case in point: the controversial Winston Churchill bust that is frequently removed and reinstated by different White House occupants.

“Not all embassies are equal” when it comes to art, the former British ambassador to France said, suggesting — perhaps unsurprisingly — that Paris is “the apex of British embassies” despite some “risqué” choices.

Japan’s embassy in London prefers “apolitical” art themes, a sentiment echoed by Denmark’s UK ambassador, who argued that diplomats discussing defense don’t need distractions: Art should be seen, not heard, she said.