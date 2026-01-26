Mexico considers halting Cuba oil exports amid US retaliation concerns

Mexico is reportedly considering halting oil shipments to Cuba in a bid to avoid retaliation from Washington, which is looking to overthrow the regime in Havana.

Cuba had long relied on Venezuelan oil to run its economy, but crude shipments have plummeted since the US ouster of Nicolás Maduro and its blockade on oil tankers leaving Venezuela; Mexico is now the top oil exporter to Cuba.

Mexico is seeking to placate US President Donald Trump — who has repeatedly threatened steep tariffs as well as military strikes against cartels in the country — ahead of an upcoming review of a North American free trade agreement that is a lifeline for Mexico’s economy.