London’s Heathrow airport relaxes rules over fluids

London Heathrow, the world’s sixth-busiest airport, will allow passengers to carry fluids in containers larger than 100 ml (3.4 fl oz).

The rules have been in place since 2006, following a foiled plot involving bombs disguised as soft drinks. Several other UK and international airports have done likewise, notably London Gatwick and Dubai International.

Airline security measures tend to ratchet up, so possible declines are noteworthy, though the end of what The Guardian called “the tyranny of tiny toiletries” is driven not by reduced concern but by the rollout of new scanning technologies which can reliably tell explosive liquids from harmless ones. US concern over air terrorism has declined since its post-9/11 peak, although UK citizens remain worried.