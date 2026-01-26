India, EU set to boost ties with raft of new deals

India looks set to sign deals strengthening relations with the EU, the latest indication of the rapid realignment of global ties in the year since US President Donald Trump took office.

Top EU officials will be the guests of honor at India’s Republic Day celebrations, and are expected to sign a trade agreement as well as a security and maritime pact.

Both Brussels and Delhi have faced Trump’s wrath over the past 12 months, and the deals, which were agreed unusually quickly, point to the priority they have placed on shifting away from a reliance on Washington.

“In an increasingly volatile world,” the European Commission chief told the Times of India, “this cooperation is not only valuable, it is vital.”