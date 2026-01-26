View / Employers face little risk from Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement

When the Trump administration’s mass deportation plans ramped up last summer, I asked immigration czar Tom Homan an obvious question:

Why is the federal government spending all its energy chasing individual migrants through the streets? Couldn’t the US, like other developed countries, discourage illegal work at scale by sanctioning employers?

Homan was definitive: That was coming. “Worksite enforcement operations are going to massively expand,” he told me in June.

Now Trump’s deportation push, which has provoked high-stakes confrontations in Democrat-led cities, appears to be at its political limits after a Border Patrol agent shot a man dead in Minneapolis.

And there’s little evidence that the administration has focused on reducing the demand for unauthorized workers, or that American business, large or small, will pay a price for hiring immigrants illegally.

There’s no current ledger of immigration audits and inspections. But top employer-side immigration lawyers told me that, if anything, federal scrutiny of employers seems to have eased since September, when a high-profile raid on a Hyundai plant in Georgia produced an international incident and dealt a blow to US industrial policy.

AD

“The consensus among lawyers is that raids seem to have slowed,” one immigration lawyer who represents companies facing major enforcement actions said. And while raids aren’t necessarily public, reports of workplace enforcement actions in the mainstream and trade press seem also to have dwindled. And there have been no major cases brought against employers.

ICE has announced three worksite cases since November, which netted 74 arrests, and there have been reported small-scale raids on car washes from Los Angeles to Connecticut.

In an email, Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin disputed the notion that the administration is taking it easy on employers: “Worksite enforcement remains a cornerstone of our efforts to protect public safety, national security, and economic stability,” citing a July raid on a marijuana grow site. She added that “the employment of illegal aliens also incentivizes dangerous and illegal practices, including social security fraud.”