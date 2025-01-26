Trump’s call to ‘clean out’ Gaza may be part of ‘much broader move’: Israeli media

US President Donald Trump said Jordan and Egypt should take in more Palestinians from Gaza, adding that he wanted to “clean out” the enclave.

Trump’s remarks — made just a week into a fragile ceasefire — echoed past resettlement proposals from hardline, ultranationalist Israeli politicians that have been repeatedly rejected by both Palestinians and Arab nations.

The comments are “part of a much broader move than it seems,” according to Israeli media.

The country’s finance minister quickly doubled down on Trump’s statement, saying Israel should implement an “emigration” plan.

Separately on Sunday, Israel blocked Palestinians from returning to northern Gaza, after accusing Hamas of violating the ceasefire deal.