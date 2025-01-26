South Korean president indicted on insurrection charges

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was indicted on insurrection allegations, the first time a sitting president has faced criminal charges in the country.

Yoon has been under investigation and detained over his botched December attempt to impose martial law, plunging the country into political chaos.

He has been suspended from office while a court mulls whether to remove him permanently.

Throughout the crisis, Yoon has been outspoken in his opposition to the probe, and his approval rating — which was at rock bottom — has somewhat rebounded since his arrest, not unlike another world leader: Yoon “has the example of Trump, who has been very vocal throughout his legal travails,” one expert told The Korea Herald.