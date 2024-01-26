UN, EU condemn Alabama nitrogen gas execution

The United Nations and European Union led calls condemning Alabama for executing a prisoner using nitrogen gas, the first use of a new method of capital punishment in the U.S. since lethal injections in 1984.

Kenneth Eugene Smith, who was convicted of murder in 1996, was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m. — roughly half an hour after the execution started at 7:53 p.m., according to the Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Alabama officials had previously said that they expected he would lose consciousness within seconds and die within minutes.