UN agency staff under investigation for suspected role in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency has fired “several” staff members and begun an internal probe after Israel provided information about their alleged involvement in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said Friday.

“These shocking allegations come as more than two million people in Gaza depend on lifesaving assistance that the agency has been providing since the war began,” Lazzarini said, but did not provide more details on what information Israel had provided.

United States State Department officials said they were ”troubled" by the allegations and had suspended UNWRA funding while the U.N. investigated the matter.

AD

The UNWRA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, has played one of the most critical roles in relief and human development of Gaza for several years, including crucial aid delivery to the enclave since Israel began its counteroffensive following the Oct. 7 attacks.