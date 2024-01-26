Kanye West tried to hire Jeff Roe to run his presidential campaign

The Republican consultant Jeff Roe steered Ted Cruz’s campaign to second place in the 2016 Republican primary and more recently did a stint at the Never Back Down super PAC, backing up Ron DeSantis’ now-finished campaign.

But between the two, Roe considered taking on another candidate for president: the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

In the summer of 2020, Roe held talks with Ye, as the rapper and off-the-rails political figure is now known, to run his 2020 presidential campaign under the so-called Birthday Party, three sources familiar with their interactions confirmed to Semafor.

Though Roe was never signed as a consultant, Ye declared his candidacy on Independence Day 2020, just four months before the election, and won just over 70,000 votes out of the more than 158 million votes cast. He conceded the largely self-funded campaign a day after the election and then launched a second presidential run in November 2022, under the shadow of a series of escalating antisemitic remarks. Ye’s announcement came shortly after a dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, where he infamously brought white nationalist Nick Fuentes along as a guest.

Less than a year later, an attorney for the artist confirmed to Rolling Stone he was no longer a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. He later apologized, in Hebrew, for his comments a month before an expected album release.

Roe declined to comment. Ye could not be reached for comment.