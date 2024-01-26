Pakistan accuses India of assassinations on its soil

Pakistan has accused India of assassinating two anti-Indian militants on Pakistani soil as part of a wider pattern of extrajudicial killings abroad, leading to vehement denials from Delhi.

Islamabad has “credible evidence” that Indian agents were behind the killings of two Pakistani nationals in its territory, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi said Thursday.

India immediately dismissed the allegations as “false and malicious anti-India propaganda.”

Qazi linked the alleged killings to accusations by Canada that Indian agents were involved in the murder of a prominent Sikh activist near Vancouver in June. The U.S. also raised concerns with India after foiling a plot to assassinate another Sikh separatist in New York in November. Sikh separatists advocate for the creation of an independent ethno-religious state in the Punjab.

India has denied being involved in either case, but has said it is looking into the U.S. allegations.