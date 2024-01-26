India is betting on nuclear energy

India plans to rapidly expand its nuclear power generation as it prepares for a rise in its population and electricity consumption while looking to diversify its energy reserves.

In a recent interview with The Hindu newspaper, B.C. Pathak, chairman of the state nuclear corporation, said the country plans to “commission a new nuclear reactor every year.”

India, currently the third-largest energy consumer in the world, has committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2070, and meeting half of its electricity requirements through renewable energy by 2030.

Currently, nuclear power only accounts for about 3% of its electricity generation. Nineteen reactors are already under construction, following the activation of its first homegrown Kakrapar-3 reactor in Gujarat last year.