African teff in the spotlight as researchers modify crops to fight hunger

Researchers are attempting to genetically modify teff — an ancient crop that feeds more than 150 million people in Ethiopia and other parts of Africa — to make the spindly, fragile grass shorter and more climate-resilient.

With Africa now at the “centre of the global hunger crisis” and increasingly reliant on food imports due to climate change and conflict, according to the Financial Times, diversifying crops away from a handful of Western staples has become a more urgent mission.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other groups are funding research into new teff varieties, while plans to develop new strains of tubers such as cassava are also in place.