What Trump's return to Facebook actually means for his campaign

Unlike Twitter, Trump was never a prolific poster on Facebook and Instagram, where his campaign team took the lead, and it’s not clear he’ll begin using it now for his daily personal communications.

One 2020 Trump campaign official noted that his team did sometimes port over content from his Twitter feed on his behalf. Copying and pasting his Truth Social posts could be more difficult, however, since Meta’s promised restrictions would likely rule out much of his current daily content. Calls to overturn the 2020 election and QAnon material, for example, are forbidden. Trump’s racist taunts against his former cabinet secretary Elaine Chao also could run afoul of hate speech guidelines.

But regaining access to Facebook could still be a game-changer for his campaign. Republican strategists and Trump insiders who spoke to us said that the development could turbocharge Trump’s grassroots fundraising, a historic strength of his that has been thrown into question after a bumpy campaign launch. Until now, only an affiliated super PAC has been able to run ads.

“Between his email lists, Truth, and the MSM, Trump has had no trouble getting his message out without Facebook,” said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist and former aide to Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s 2016 campaign. “But re-gaining access to his millions of followers could bolster his lagging online fundraising.”

That could prove especially critical this cycle given that expected rival Ron DeSantis has become a fundraising giant with larger donors.

“His previous campaigns have basically written the book on how to best take advantage of Facebook's targeted advertising,” said another Republican strategist, who added that the reinstatement would be “tremendous” for Trump’s campaign.

Republican digital strategist Eric Wilson noted that his firm conducted a post-2022 election poll that found at least 46% of GOP donors use Facebook daily. “But the platform has changed a lot since 2020 so it’s not going to be business as usual for the Trump team,” Wilson added.

Ads and posts can also be used to push pro-Trump messaging. A Republican operative familiar with Trump’s campaign said that the reinstatement is likely to help Trump reach “tens of millions of voters” who are active on the platform.

“Trump rejoining Facebook would be major,” the operative said. “He needs to take advantage of this opportunity.”